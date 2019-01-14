On this day in 1967, more than 20,000 groovy souls assembled in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for an event billed as “A Gathering of the Tribes for a Human Be-In.” You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss this and other counterculture milestones or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

