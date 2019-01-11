Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Jan. 7

In a Jan. 10 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated the number of mentions of “socialists” or “socialism” in a FiveThirtyEight article. It was three, not 10.

Due to a production error, a Jan. 10 Mom and Dad Are Fighting page was misattributed to Gabriel Roth. The authors were Isaac Butler, Rebecca Lavoie, and Carvell Wallace.

A Jan. 8 Family miscredited Indiana’s former Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels with starting the state’s 21st Century Scholars program. The program was launched in 1990, under Democratic Gov. Evan Bayh.

