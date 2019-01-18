Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Jan. 14

In a Jan. 16 Slatest, Molly Olmstead wrongly associated a donation to the Smithsonian Institution with the Sackler family members involved in Purdue Pharma’s sale of OxyContin. Arthur M. Sackler contributed to the Smithsonian for the creation of a museum of Asian art but was not involved in Purdue Pharma’s sale of opioids. He died in 1987.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 15 Jurisprudence misstated that the Census Act permits the secretary of commerce to outsource to another agency the decision of when new census information is necessary to collect. It does not permit that.

In a Jan. 14 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern misstated that Matthew Whitaker threatened “victims” of the company World Patent Marketing. Public reports indicate Whitaker threatened a single victim of the company, plus the founder of the website Ripoff Report.

In a Jan. 14 Medical Examiner, Shannon Palus misstated the amount of sunscreen you must apply to get full coverage. It is 2 milligrams per square centimeter of skin, not 2 grams per square centimeter.

In a Jan. 14 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that two studies of charter schools in Boston had not considered the performance of schools that closed. One of the studies did address such schools.

The Jan. 10 show page for the Waves contained an incorrect link to the Slate Plus version of the episode. The player has now been corrected.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.