In a Jan. 3 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley originally referred to Chuck Schumer as the Senate majority leader. He is the Senate minority leader.

Due to a production error, a Jan. 2 Faith-Based was misattributed. It was written by Ruth Graham, not Laura Bennett.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.