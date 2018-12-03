What is claimed to be the first manned rocket delivery of U.S. mail occurred on this day in 2005, when XCOR Aerospace carried several parcels aboard a short experimental flight from the Mojave Desert to California City, California. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss other milestones in aerophilately, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

