The debut episode of The Simpsons aired on this day in 1989. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the animated sitcom that has since become the longest-running scripted television show in American history, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!