On this day in 1907, a large group of aggrieved medical students took to the streets of London with the aim of tearing down a statue of a little brown dog. The students regarded the memorial, erected by activists who opposed animal experimentation, as an insult to their profession. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss this and other episodes in the Brown Dog affair, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

