Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Dec. 24

In a Dec. 27 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann originally misstated that Apple “lost” $9 billion after buying its own stock. Because Apple retires its shares after repurchasing them, the ups and downs of their value don’t affect its balance sheet. The headlines for this piece also made the same error.

In a Dec. 27 Future Tense, Jon Lomberg misidentified the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab as the Johns Hopkins Advanced Physics Lab.

In a Dec. 26 Slatest, Daniel Politi misstated that Barack Obama’s first trip to Iraq as president was in 2008. It was in 2009.

Due to an editing error, a Dec. 21 Future Tense misspelled Deb Hauser’s last name.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.