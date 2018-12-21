Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Dec. 17

In a Dec. 20 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that NBC News reported that President Trump had ordered the pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. NBC actually reported that Trump ordered the Pentagon to draw up plans for this purpose.

Due to a production error, a Dec. 20 Studio 360 originally had incorrect audio. It has been fixed.

In a Dec. 20 Brow Beat, Ellin Stein misspelled the name of Mark Hogancamp’s doll alter ego, Hogie. Also, due to a production error, a caption misidentified the subject of a photo. It is not Mark Hogancamp; it is Hogie.

In a Dec. 19 Books, Laura Miller misstated that the “By the Book” column in the New York Times Book Review began under the editorship of Pamela Paul. The column began in 2012 under the editorship of Sam Tanenhaus. Pamela Paul became the Review’s editor in 2013.

In a Dec. 19 Movies, Sam Adams misspelled the name of Mark Hogancamp’s doll alter ego, Hogie.

In a Dec. 19 World, León Krauze misstated that Q’eqchi’ is a dialect. It is a language.

In a Dec. 18 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the last time a Republican lost a U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The year was 1988, not 1982.

