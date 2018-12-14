Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Dec. 10

In a Dec. 13 Downtime, Alyssa Perrott misspelled Amy Poehler’s last name.

Due to an editing error, a headline on a Dec. 12 Jurisprudence misstated it was the fifth anniversary of the last failed effort to pass a national family leave policy. The bill in question was reintroduced in 2015 and 2017, and failed.

In a Dec. 11 Brow Beat, Aja Hoggatt misidentified Shift7 as a digital strategist. It is a tech company.

In a Dec. 11 Science, Sonari Glinton misidentified the Volt as Chevrolet’s only electric car model. Chevrolet also produces the Bolt, which is electric.

In a Dec. 10 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled actor Harry Melling’s last name.

In a Dec. 10 Faith-Based, Ruth Graham misstated that Ammon Bundy spent time as a missionary in Argentina. He did not.

In a Dec. 10 Future Tense, April Glaser misidentified the scooter company Scoot as Skip.

In a Dec. 10 Medical Examiner, Shannon Palus misidentified the model in the Anea study as a blonde. The model was a brunette. She also misidentified Deborah Glasofer and Michelle Miller as psychiatrists. They are psychologists.

In a Dec. 10 Music, Fred Kaplan misstated that Charles Lloyd plays alto saxophone. He plays tenor saxophone.

In a Dec. 10 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated John Kelly’s tenure as chief of staff. He has been chief of staff for nearly two years, not more than two years.

In a Dec. 10 Politics, William Saletan misstated that James Comey testified on Dec. 7 before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The hearing was a joint session of that committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary.

In a Dec. 10 Slatest, Joshua Keating misidentified former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos as José Eduardo de Santos.

In a Dec. 9 Sports, Nick Greene misstated by how many points the Miami Dolphins were down before the game-winning play. It was five points, not six.

