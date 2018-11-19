The Bulgarians won a decisive victory in the Battle of Slivnitsa on this day in 1885. You may use the comment thread on this page to comment upon this and other significant chapters of the Serbo-Bulgarian War or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

