Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Oct. 29

In a Nov. 1 Politics, Justin Peters misidentified Katrina Pierson as one of two white women; she is biracial.

In an Oct. 31 Sports, Nick Greene misstated the number of points the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson scored in a game against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 52 points, not 56.

In an Oct. 30 Slatest, Joshua Keating misstated that Brazil had taken in 736,000 immigrations in 2017, compared with 49,770,000 in the U.S. and 12,165,000 in Germany. These figures refer to total immigrant populations in those countries, not just immigrant intake in 2017.

In an Oct. 30 Slatest, Matthew Zeitlin misspelled Lynnette Lederman’s first name and misidentified the president-elect of the congregation that shares Tree of Life synagogue.

In an Oct. 29 Good Fight, Yascha Mounk misstated that former Brazilian Presidents Dilma Rousseff was convicted on corruption charges. She has been charged but not convicted.

In an Oct. 28 Sports, Nick Greene misstated there was no news regarding whether any passengers survived the helicopter crash that killed Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The club had announced there were no survivors.

An Oct. 26 Interrogation mistranscribed two words: theology instead of sociology and rate instead of brake.

