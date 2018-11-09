Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Nov. 5

In a Nov. 8 Industry, April Glaser misspelled Hillary Clinton’s first name.

In a Nov. 8 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated the age of the Thousands Oaks, California, shooting suspect. He was 28, not 29.

In a Nov. 7 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misidentified Ammar Campa-Najjar as Muslim. Campa-Najjar is Christian.

In a Nov. 7 Politics, Jim Newell misidentified Ohio gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray as Rob Cordray.

In a Nov. 7 Slatest, Henry Grabar misspelled Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree’s last name.

In a Nov. 7 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified Matthew Whitaker as Matthew Chambers.

In a Nov. 7 Slatest, Matthew Zeitlin misstated when the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust asked the U.S. attorney general’s office to retrieve Hillary Clinton’s emails. It was in March 2015, not February 2015.

In a Nov. 6 Food, Faith Smith misidentified the book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat as Fat, Salt, Acid, Heat.

In a Nov. 6 Politics, Christina Cauterucci misstated that Chrissy Houlahan decided to run for office when Rep. Ryan Costello declined to seek re-election. She’d already entered the race when he dropped out.

In a Nov. 6 Politics, Josh Voorhees misstated that a runoff in Mississippi’s special election, if needed, would happen in December. It would be on Nov. 27.

In a Nov. 5 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misspelled Steven Yeun’s last name.

In a Nov. 5 Care and Feeding, Nicole Cliffe misspelled Cheez Whiz.

In a Nov. 5 Jurisprudence, Mark Joseph Stern misstated that Justice Samuel Alito dissented from a Supreme Court order declining to halt a climate change lawsuit. He did not note his dissent.

In a Nov. 4 Politics, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Lori Lodes works for the Protect Our Care. Lodes left Protect Our Care to co-found Get America Covered

In a Nov. 3 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misidentified New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu as John Sununu.

Due to a photo provider error, a Nov. 2 Politics misattributed the first photograph to Jennifer Keane/ Downtown Women for Change, NYC. It was taken by Liz Essley Whyte.

