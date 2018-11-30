Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Nov. 26

In a Nov. 29 Brow Beat, Hailey Gavin misstated the price of the Genre Candles made by A24 and Joya. They are $48 each, not $24.

Due to a production error, a Nov. 28 If Then show description misstated the scope of Antonio Regalato’s initial reporting.

In a Nov. 27 Television, Heather Schwedel misstated that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, uses the program FaceTime to speak to the Queer Eye cast on A Legendary Christmas. She uses a different video call app.

In a Nov. 26 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misidentified the composer of The Rite of Spring. It is Stravinsky, not Tchaikovsky.

In a Nov. 26 Politics, Jim Newell misstated that 14 Problem Solvers Caucus members were withholding their votes for Nancy Pelosi for speaker a few weeks ago. It was nine Caucus members, as well as several members-elect.

In a Nov. 26 Sports, Nick Greene misspelled Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams’ first name.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.