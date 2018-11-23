Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Nov. 19

In a Nov. 21 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misidentified John Roberts as chief justice of the Supreme Court. He is chief justice of the United States.

In a Nov. 20 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled Manila.

In a Nov. 19 Movies, Dana Stevens misstated that two of the protagonists of the movie The Favourite shoot quail throughout the course of the film. They shoot pigeons.

In a Nov. 15 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misidentified Deb Haaland as someone who had successfully challenged the Democratic incumbent in her congressional district. The incumbent had not rerun for that office.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.