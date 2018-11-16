Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Nov. 12

In a Nov. 15 Food, Rachelle Hampton misspelled Manhattan.

In a Nov. 14 Future Tense, Eric Null misstated when the Federal Communications Commission passed broadband privacy protection rules. It was in October 2016, not January 2017.

In a Nov. 14 Jurisprudence, Walter M. Shaub Jr. misspelled former Attorney General Elliot Richardson’s first name.

In a Nov. 13 Brow Beat, Eric Harvey misstated that no then-current cast member has previously hosted Saturday Night Live. In 1982, cast member Eddie Murphy hosted the show when his 48 Hours co-star Nick Nolte fell ill at the last minute.

In a Nov. 13 Jurisprudence, Mark Joseph Stern misstated that Republicans approved gerrymandered maps over unanimous Democratic consent. They approved the maps over unanimous Democratic dissent.

In a Nov. 13 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated that Amazon would receive $1.7 from the state of New York for moving its new office to Queens. The correct figure is $1.7 billion.

In a Nov. 13 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misspelled Ohio congressional candidate Danny O’Connor’s last name.

Due to a production error, a Nov. 12 Future Tense originally misidentified the author.

In a Nov. 12 Science, Sofie Werthan misidentified the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health as the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

