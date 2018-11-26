On this day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday that would thenceforth be celebrated on the last Thursday of every November. If we were still following Lincoln’s calendar in 2018, we would be sitting for turkey this Thursday, Nov. 29, not last Thursday, Nov. 22. Why is Thanksgiving now held on the fourth Thursday of the month, rather than the last? Because Franklin Roosevelt, at the behest of the retail lobby, made the change during the depression era to ensure Americans had more time to complete their Christmas shopping. You may use the comment thread on this page to remark upon the politics of Franksgiving, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

