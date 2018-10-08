On or about this day in 1829, an early steam locomotive called the Rocket defeated several competing designs, including a horse-powered entrant, in the Rainhill Trials, thus winning the right to service a new rail line connecting the English cities of Liverpool and Manchester. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss this and similarly notable engineering competitions or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

