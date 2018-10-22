The Millerite movement experienced its Great Disappointment on this day in 1844, after the Second Coming event predicted by the movement’s leader did not occur. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the history of Adventism and the Second Great Awakening or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!