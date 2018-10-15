Time leaped forward on this day in 1582 following the formal adoption of the Gregorian calendar in Italy, Spain, and Portugal, where the date was advanced overnight from Oct. 4 to Oct. 15. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the spread of Pope Gregory’s time-tracking standard or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

