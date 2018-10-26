Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Oct. 22

In an Oct. 25 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misidentified Data for Progress as Data Progress.

In an Oct. 25 Wide Angle, Kaya Oakes misspelled conductor David Möschler’s last name.

In an Oct. 25 Science, Daniel Engber incorrectly stated that the ovulating women in Ruben Arslan’s study were not more likely to fantasize about men other than their boyfriends. In fact, they expressed increased sexual attraction for both their current partners and for other men.

In an Oct. 24 Life, Daniel Villarreal misidentified the founder and organizer of the club NSFW. His name is Daniel Saynt, not Adam Saynt.

In an Oct. 23 Brow Beat, Hailey Gavin misspelled Alex Briñas’ last name.

In an Oct. 22 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misspelled Chris Stirewalt’s first name.

In an Oct. 21 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled musician Benmont Tench’s first name.

In an Oct. 18 Slatest, Aaron Mak misidentified the acronym for Asian Americans Advancing Justice as AAAJC. It is AAAJ.

In an Oct. 18 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Elliot Broidy and George Nader had reportedly secured contracts from Saudi Arabia and the UAE when they had only reportedly been close to securing them. The piece also called the two men “ex-cons.” Nader did serve jail time, but while pleading guilty to a felony that was later knocked down to a misdemeanor, Broidy did not.

In an Oct. 16 Medical Examiner, Keven Franciotti misstated that MAPS would not be allowed to advertise MDMA therapy if it receives FDA approval. It will be.

Due to an editing error, the Oct. 15 Women in Charge show page misstated that Nadja West runs the military branch of the U.S. Army. She runs the United States Army Medical Command.

In a May 21 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated in the headline that Trump fundraiser Elliot Broidy and George Nader had reportedly secured $1 billion in contracts from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They were reportedly only close to securing those contracts.

In an Oct. 23, 2014, Technology, David Auerbach misidentified the number of porn “aggregator” sites owned by MindGeek. It owned four out of the top 10 in 2014.

