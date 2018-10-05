Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Oct. 1

Due to a photo provider error, an Oct. 3 Brow Beat misidentified a photograph of another actress as being of Fan Bingbing. The photo has been replaced.

In an Oct. 3 Downtime, Rachelle Hampton misstated the name of a Refinery29 series. It is “My 6-Figure Paycheck,” not “My Six-Figure Salary.”

Due to an editing error, the Oct. 3 Secret History of the Future show page misidentified Bruce Schneier as a famed hacker. He is a security expert.

In an Oct. 3 Slatest, Matthew Zeitlin misstated when Sen. Lindsey Graham made a remark about Donald Trump’s comments regarding Christine Blasey Ford. It was Wednesday, not Tuesday.

In an Oct. 2 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled singer Chrissie Hynde’s first and last names.

In an Oct. 2 Industry, Aaron Mak misstated that Target’s minimum wage is $11 per hour. It’s currently $12 per hour.

In an Oct. 2 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled the name of the Iranian opposition group Mujahideen-e Khalq.

In an Oct. 1 Future Tense, April Glaser misstated the day that Barbara van Schewick released her statement on California’s net neutrality bill. It was on Sunday, not Monday.

In an Oct. 1 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the amount of money that the Congressional Leadership Fund pulled from an ad campaign for Rep. Mike Coffman. The amount is $1 million, not $2.1 million.

In a Sept. 28 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misidentified Seattle’s KUOW station as KOUW.

