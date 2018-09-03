A massive yet orderly traffic jam unfolded across Sweden on this day in 1967, when, at 5 a.m., the Scandinavian government formally switched the flow of its traffic, henceforth requiring motorists to drive on the right side of the road instead of the left. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss Dagen H or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

