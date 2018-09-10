On this day in 1509, the greater Constantinople area was rocked by a large earthquake known as “The Lesser Judgement Day.” You may use the comment thread on this page to remark on this and other aptly-named tectonic disturbances, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

