Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Sept. 24

In a Sept. 27 Slatest, Matthew Zeitlin misidentified Christine Blasey Ford as Christina Blasey Ford.

In a Sept. 26 Politics, William Saletan misspelled Sen. Cory Gardner’s last name.

In a Sept. 26 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick released a sworn declaration Monday. It was on Wednesday. Mathis-Lilley also misstated that Swetnick attested to being “extremely close” with Kavanaugh and Judge. She observed Kavanaugh and Judge to be extremely close with each other.

In a Sept. 25 Industry, Will Oremus misspelled Lauren Kern’s first name. He also misstated that Apple has announced plans to incorporate the news app Texture into Apple News. Those plans were reported by Bloomberg, but as of publication, Apple had not announced or confirmed them. Also, due to an editing error, the article misstated that Slate makes more money from a single article that gets 50,000 page views on its site than it has from the 54 million page views it has had on Apple News this year. It makes roughly the same amount of money from a single article that gets 50,000 page views on its site than it does from the 6 million page views it receives on Apple News in an average month.

In a Sept. 25 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misidentified the Yale Law & Policy Review as the Yale Law Review.

In a Sept. 24 Brow Beat, Hailey Gavin misspelled Mikky Ekko’s first name and Lana Del Rey’s last name.

In a Sept. 24 Brow Beat, Hailey Gavin misspelled Marilyn Monroe’s first name.

In a Sept. 24 Relationships, Jeffrey Bloomer misquoted the lyrics of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.” The correct lyrics are “You don’t have to say/What you did /I already know/I found out from him.”

In a Sept. 24 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Elliott Broidy’s first name.

In a Sept. 23 Slatest, Daniel Politi misidentified Mark Judge as Mike Judge.

In a Sept. 23 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Cincinnati.

In a Sept. 21 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misstated that Robert Fairchild won a Tony Award for his role in An American in Paris: The Musical. He was nominated for this role, but he did not win.

