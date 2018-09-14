Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Sept. 10

In a Sept. 13 Brow Beat, Hailey Gavin misspelled Mavis Staples’ last name.

In a Sept. 13 Users, Heather Schwedel misspelled DryBar founder Alli Webb’s first name.

In a Sept. 12 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Emily Dickinson’s last name.

Due to an editing error, a Sept. 12 Jurisprudence misidentified Renata Strause as an Ohio State University law professor. She was a fellow at the Moritz College of Law and is a labor lawyer.

Due to an editing error, the Sept. 11 Lend Me Your Ears show page misidentified Othello as a domestic comedy. It is a domestic tragedy. It also misidentified Ayanna Thompson’s title. She is director of the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies at Arizona State University, not an associate dean at the university.

In a Sept. 11 TV, Inkoo Kang misstated that the characters of Appa and Umma on Kim’s Convenience were unnamed. Their names, used rarely, are Sang-il and Yong-mi.

In a Sept. 10 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misstated the location of the swamp Donald Trump Jr. was splashing around in. It was in Louisiana, not Florida.

In a Sept. 10 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misspelled the name of the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

In a Sept. 10 Outward, Arthur Dudney misstated that there are no Muslim BJP members of India’s Parliament. There are two Muslim BJP members in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, whose members are chosen by state legislatures or appointed by the president.

In a Sept. 10 Relationships, Ruth Graham misstated that Tricia Nixon married David Eisenhower. Her sister, Julie Nixon, married him.

A Sept. 4 Studio 360 show page misstated that Link Wray was an influence on Dave Davies, a claim that Davies denies.

