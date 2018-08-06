It was on this day in 1926 that Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. You may use the comment thread on this page to commemorate Ederle’s 14½-hour swim, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

