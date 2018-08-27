On or about this day in 410, King Alaric and the Visigoths wrapped up a three-day campaign of looting and pillage in the city of Rome. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the rise and fall of the Roman empire, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!