Monday is International Left-Handers Day, according to certain internet sources, a day to promote awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being a southpaw in a right-hand dominant world. You may use the comment thread on this page to reflect upon your own handedness, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

