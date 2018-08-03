Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of July 30

In a July 31 Life, Lili Loofbourow misstated that Illeana Douglas never worked for CBS again after the movie Bella Mafia. She did have roles on a few shows on the network, but she said in her New Yorker interview with Ronan Farrow that her encounter with Les Moonves “derailed any future career I would have had at CBS.”

In a July 31 Life, Mark Joseph Stern misidentified Donna Crane as the director of government relations at NARAL Pro-Choice America. She is NARAL’s former director of government relations.

In a July 31 Moneybox, Felix Salmon miscalculated the difference between Peter Kafka’s estimate of the average price of a U.S. movie ticket ($9) and the actual average price according to MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe ($8.73). It is 27 cents, not 17 cents.

Due to an editing error, a July 31 Science misstated the date that the Tubbs fire began in California. It was Oct. 8, not 9.

In a July 31 Slatest, Amy Pollard misidentified food pantries as food banks and misstated that Ruben Canedo was affiliated with UCLA. He’s affiliated with UC–Berkeley.

In a July 31 Slatest, Jeremy Stahl misattributed a quote from a Senate hearing, “So as far as you’re concerned, nothing went wrong,” to Sen. Richard Blumenthal. It was said by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.