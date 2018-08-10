Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Aug. 6

In an Aug. 9 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli and Forrest Wickman misstated the year The Avengers was eligible for an Academy Award.

In an Aug. 9 Slatest, Matthew Zeitlin misstated that the official death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria was 67. It is 64.

The Aug. 8 Culture Gabfest show page originally included audio for the incorrect episode of the podcast.

In an Aug. 8 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misspelled Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer’s last name.

In an Aug. 6 Brow Beat, Rob Dozier said HBO was “following in the footsteps” of Showtime by posting one of its pilots on YouTube. HBO has been posting pilots online since at least 2008.

In an Aug. 6 Science, Dan Rockmore misidentified the author of It Can’t Happen Here. It was Sinclair Lewis, not Upton Sinclair.

In an Aug. 6 Slatest, Matthew Zeitlin misstated the terms of AMC’s subscription program. It is three movies a week for $19.95 a month, not three movies a month.

In an Aug. 6 Wide Angle, Lynn Q. Yu misspelled Agnes Scott quiz bowl coach Eleanor Hutchens’ last name. Yu also misstated that College Bowl was broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall. It was from 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

In an Aug. 5 Jurisprudence, David R. Lurie misstated that a civil judicial proceeding cannot be the subject of an obstruction charge. Courts have recognized that witness tampering and certain other obstructive acts can come into play in civil proceedings.

In an Aug. 5 Politics, Christina Cauterucci misspelled Rosalynn Carter’s first name.

