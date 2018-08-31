Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Aug. 27

In an Aug. 29 Future Tense, Mia Armstrong misspelled Michele Reagan’s first name.

In an Aug. 29 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misspelled Stacey Abrams’ first name.

Due to an editing error, the Aug. 24 Gist show page misidentified Kat Chow’s title. She is a reporter at NPR, not a producer.

Due to a production error, a chart in an Aug. 23 Gizmos showing smart speaker sales growth mislabeled two columns, making it appear as though the data was from 2018 rather than 2017.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.