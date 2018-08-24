Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Aug. 20

In an Aug. 23 Industry, April Glaser misstated the name of the American Renaissance podcast.

In an Aug. 20 Family, Debra Moffitt misstated the amount of money spent by Americans on dorm and apartment supplies. It is $3.5 billion, not $3.5 million.

Due to a production error, an Aug. 20 Metropolis misstated that Safe Parking L.A. runs three lots with 34 spaces each. The nonprofit offers 34 spaces total.

In an Aug. 20 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated when an article about the personal saving rate was published in the Wall Street Journal. It was on Saturday, not Monday.

In an Aug. 19 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misidentified Terence Nance as Terence Nash in a headline.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.