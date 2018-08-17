Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Aug. 13

In an Aug. 15 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misspelled author William Shawcross’ last name. Due a transcription error, several words were also mistakenly omitted from James K. Sebenius’ answer on Vietnam.

Due to an editing error, an Aug. 14 Industry misspelled Wikipedia executive director Katherine Maher’s first name.

In an Aug. 14 Future Tense, Aaron Mak misstated the number of times California DHA officials accessed their license plate reader database. The correct number is 1,110, not 1,100.

In an Aug. 14 Slatest, Jeremy Stahl misidentified Lara Trump as Laura.

In an Aug. 13 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Michael Drejka, the suspect in the shooting of Markeis McGlockton, was 47; since the shooting, he has turned 48. Additionally, the post originally misspelled the first name of Britany Jacobs, the victim’s girlfriend.

In an Aug. 13 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the profession of Bob Anderson, a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota. He is a dental technician, not a dental hygienist.

In an Aug. 13 Brow Beat, the credit for the photo of the author Julie Schumacher was originally misattributed to Schumacher herself. The photo credit belongs to Catherine Smith Photography.

In an Aug. 12 Brow Beat, Isaac Chotiner misspelled writer Pankaj Mishra’s last name.

