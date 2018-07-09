Rainbow Bomb Party, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

Rainbow Bomb Party

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of July 9.

On this day in 1962, a handful of Hawaiian hotels reportedly organized “Rainbow Bomb Parties,” inviting their guests to a rooftop viewing of the bright auroral fireworks that were expected to follow the successful launch of Starfish Prime, a high-altitude nuclear test conducted by the U.S. government. You may use the comment thread on this page to compare your own July Fourth celebrations with the imagery that can result from the detonation of a hydrogen bomb in outer space, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate's journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus.

