Bedeviling Rumors, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

A Most Bedeviling Rumor

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of July 2.

One of the odder reports published in the pages of the New York Times on this day in 1982 concerned the filing of several libel lawsuits by the Procter and Gamble Co., an effort by the consumer products company to quell a rumor that its corporate logo contained hidden satanic symbols. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss P&G’s protracted fight against devil-worshipping rumors, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

