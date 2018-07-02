Bedeviling Rumors, in This Week’s Open Thread

One of the odder reports published in the pages of the New York Times on this day in 1982 concerned the filing of several libel lawsuits by the Procter and Gamble Co., an effort by the consumer products company to quell a rumor that its corporate logo contained hidden satanic symbols. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss P&G’s protracted fight against devil-worshipping rumors, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

