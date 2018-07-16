Now Within Reach, in This Week’s Open Thread

Seventy years ago this week, on July 21, 1948, a B-29 bomber conducting a secret test of a missile guidance system crashed into Lake Mead, the large reservoir near Las Vegas. Though the plane initially sank to a depth of about 260 feet, the wreckage now rests within a recreational scuba diver’s reach, less than 130 feet from the surface, as ongoing drought conditions have continued to lower Lake Mead’s water levels. You may use the comment thread on this page to plan your own underwater expedition to the site, or to decry the environmental conditions that have enabled its emergence as a premier diving destination, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Special thanks to Puny Earthlings! for suggesting this week’s topic! (Send your own topic ideas to commenting@slate.com.) Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!