Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of July 23

In a July 27 Brow Beat, Lili Loofbourow originally misstated where Frasier’s Frasier Crane ended up after leaving Seattle. He landed in Chicago, not San Francisco.

In a July 26 Slatest, Jeremy Stahl misspelled Rudy Giuliani’s last name.

In a July 25 Industry, Christina Bonnington misstated that Snowflake Computing expedited its Azure offering to get Walmart’s business. It expedited its Azure offering to get a Walmart client’s business.

In a July 25 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated that George Zimmerman was not charged in the death of Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman wasn’t initially charged and was later acquitted.

In a July 24 Picks, Strategist Editors misstated the name of the Dove DermaSeries Eczema Relief soothing body lotion.

In a July 24 Users, Christina Bonnington misstated that Strava had made private accounts more private by disappearing their activity in various search results. Strava has not done that.

In a July 23 Slatest, Jeremy Stahl misquoted Judge T.S. Ellis as having said, “I’m in the theater business.” He said, “I’m not in the theater business.”

Due to an editing error, a July 20 Life misstated that Devonte Hart, his adoptive parents, and three siblings have been found dead. Four siblings have been found, and Devonte Hart is missing, though presumed dead.

In a July 18 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that alleged Russian operative Mariia Butina has been charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. She has been charged with violating a different statute involving work done on behalf of foreign governments.

In a July 18 TV, Inkoo Kang misstated that Lifetime was involved in the sale of UnReal’s fourth season to Hulu. It was not; Hulu acquired the season from A+E as an original series.

