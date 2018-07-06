Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of July 2

In a July 5 Slatest, Joshua Keating misidentified Mike Pompeo as the secretary of defense. He is the secretary of state.

In a July 3 Users, Heather Schwedel misstated that Henry Winkler was holding a dead fish in a photo. It is more likely that he was practicing catch and release and threw the live fish back.

Due to an editing error, a June 29 Live at Politics and Prose show page misidentified the episode number as 205. It is actually Episode No. 206.

A June 29 The Gist show page misstated that Jesse Singal’s cover story in the Atlantic is comprised of 13,000 words. It is about 12,000 words.

In a June 29 Life, Jacqui Shine misstated in which branch of the military Leonard Matlovich served. It was the Air Force, not the Navy.

