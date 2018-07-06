Corrections

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of July 2

In a July 5 Slatest, Joshua Keating misidentified Mike Pompeo as the secretary of defense. He is the secretary of state.

In a July 3 Users, Heather Schwedel misstated that Henry Winkler was holding a dead fish in a photo. It is more likely that he was practicing catch and release and threw the live fish back.

Due to an editing error, a June 29 Live at Politics and Prose show page misidentified the episode number as 205. It is actually Episode No. 206.

A June 29 The Gist show page misstated that Jesse Singal’s cover story in the Atlantic is comprised of 13,000 words. It is about 12,000 words.

In a June 29 Life, Jacqui Shine misstated in which branch of the military Leonard Matlovich served. It was the Air Force, not the Navy.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Valerio Farris

Is This The Hottest Ice Cream Flavor of the Summer?

Strategist Editors

The Best Bad-Breath Remedies, According to Dentists

Nicole Cliffe

How Can I Model Less Rudeness Toward Bees?

Christina Bonnington

The Most Interesting A/C Startup Wants to Cool You With a Robot

Keith Phipps

In the Ant-Man Movies, Saving Your Family Is More Important Than Saving the World

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of July 2

Elliot Hannon

With Weeks of Experience Sitting Next to Anderson Cooper, Michael Avenatti Now Thinks He Should Probably Be President

Elliot Hannon

The Trump Administration Is Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits Promised Citizenship in Return for Military Service

Jamelle Bouie

Scott Pruitt’s Legendary Corruption

Rebecca Leber

Pruitt May Be Out at the EPA, but Don’t Expect Him to Disappear

Heather Schwedel

Why the Twitter Thread About Two People Flirting on a Plane Felt So Good and So Bad

Carmen Russo

Video of Andy Dick Grabbing Ivanka Trump Resurfaces Following New Groping Accusations

Most Read

Trump’s Impulsive Foreign Policy Moves Are Starting to Backfire. He’s Not Taking It Well.

Joshua Keating

The War for a White Electorate

Jamelle Bouie

Trump Makes It Official, Literally Compares Families at Border to People Who Should Get Off His Lawn

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Trade War Is Wreaking Havoc on the Dairy Farmers He Says He Wants to Help

Jordan Weissmann

James Woods’ Agent Celebrated Independence Day by Dropping Him as a Client

Rob Dozier

Pruitt Failed to Sabotage the EPA. His Successor Will Be Masterful at It.

Mark Joseph Stern