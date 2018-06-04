Roquefort, in This Week’s Open Thread

According to a recipe published by the San Diego Union-Tribune, it was on this exact day in 1411 that King Charles VI of France awarded the people of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon a monopoly for the ripening of Roquefort cheese. You may use the comment thread on this page to debate whether Slate magazine owed its readers a more rigorous corroboratory sourcing of this June 4, 1411 date, or to bemoan the dismal economics of online publishing that certain fact-checking efforts must exist within, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

