Open Thread

Roquefort

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 4.

According to a recipe published by the San Diego Union-Tribune, it was on this exact day in 1411 that King Charles VI of France awarded the people of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon a monopoly for the ripening of Roquefort cheese. You may use the comment thread on this page to debate whether Slate magazine owed its readers a more rigorous corroboratory sourcing of this June 4, 1411 date, or to bemoan the dismal economics of online publishing that certain fact-checking efforts must exist within, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

