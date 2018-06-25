Into the Library Cave, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

Into the Library Cave

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 25.

The Diamond Sutra, considered to be the world’s oldest surviving printed book, was among a trove of paintings, manuscripts, and religious documents, collectively known as the Dunhuang manuscripts, that were rediscovered on this day in 1900, when a Daoist monk unearthed the hidden “Library Cave” at the Mogao Caves in Western China. You may use the comment thread to discuss the ongoing scholarship of the International Dunhuang Project, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

