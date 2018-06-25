Into the Library Cave, in This Week’s Open Thread

The Diamond Sutra, considered to be the world’s oldest surviving printed book, was among a trove of paintings, manuscripts, and religious documents, collectively known as the Dunhuang manuscripts, that were rediscovered on this day in 1900, when a Daoist monk unearthed the hidden “Library Cave” at the Mogao Caves in Western China. You may use the comment thread to discuss the ongoing scholarship of the International Dunhuang Project, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

