The Moon Split in Two, in Slate’s Open Thread

Five monks saw a spectacular flaming torch split the moon in two on this day in 1178, according to a medieval account by Gervase of Canterbury. You may use the comment thread on this page to argue that the monks witnessed the formation of the Giordano Bruno crater, or to argue that they were describing an astronomical optical illusion, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

