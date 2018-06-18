The Moon Split in Two, in Slate’s Open Thread

Open Thread

The Moon Split in Two

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 18.

Five monks saw a spectacular flaming torch split the moon in two on this day in 1178, according to a medieval account by Gervase of Canterbury. You may use the comment thread on this page to argue that the monks witnessed the formation of the Giordano Bruno crater, or to argue that they were describing an astronomical optical illusion, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

