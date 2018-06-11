Smoke-Filled Room, in This Week’s Open Thread

Open Thread

Smoke-Filled Room

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of June 11.

As legend and William Safire have it, the political phrase “a smoke-filled room” derives from an Associated Press description of a meeting that occurred on this day in 1920, when a group of powerful Republicans met in a Chicago hotel room to orchestrate the nomination of Warren G. Harding as their candidate for president. You may use the comment thread on this page to conspire in secret against the will of the majority, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

