Smoke-Filled Room, in This Week’s Open Thread

As legend and William Safire have it, the political phrase “a smoke-filled room” derives from an Associated Press description of a meeting that occurred on this day in 1920, when a group of powerful Republicans met in a Chicago hotel room to orchestrate the nomination of Warren G. Harding as their candidate for president. You may use the comment thread on this page to conspire in secret against the will of the majority, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

