Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 29

Due to a production error, a photo caption in a May 31 Family misidentified Celeste Blau’s son, Finneas, as Noah.

In a May 31 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated the year that Bloomberg valued Donald Trump’s fortune at $3 billion. It was 2016, not 2015.

In a May 31 Television, Willa Paskin misidentified a character from Transparent as Moira. The character’s name is Maura.

In a May 30 Wide Angle, Lili Loofbourow misidentified Eric Bolling as a Fox News host. He is a former Fox News host.

In a May 30 Future Tense, Heather Schwedel misspelled Martin Shkreli’s last name.

In a May 29 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misstated Wanda Sykes’ former position on Roseanne. She was a member of the show’s writing staff, not its head writer.

In a May 29 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misidentified Roseanne Barr’s character on Roseanne as Roseanne Arnold. She’s Roseanne Conner.

In a May 29 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misspelled RedState contributor Sarah Rumpf’s last name.

Due to a production error, a May 24 Television misidentified Kiki Sukezane as Rinko Kikuchi. In this piece, Lili Loofbourow also misidentified Evan Rachel Wood as Rachel Evan Wood.

