Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 29

Due to a production error, a photo caption in a May 31 Family misidentified Celeste Blau’s son, Finneas, as Noah.

In a May 31 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated the year that Bloomberg valued Donald Trump’s fortune at $3 billion. It was 2016, not 2015.

In a May 31 Television, Willa Paskin misidentified a character from Transparent as Moira. The character’s name is Maura.

In a May 30 Wide Angle, Lili Loofbourow misidentified Eric Bolling as a Fox News host. He is a former Fox News host.

In a May 30 Future Tense, Heather Schwedel misspelled Martin Shkreli’s last name.

In a May 29 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misstated Wanda Sykes’ former position on Roseanne. She was a member of the show’s writing staff, not its head writer.

In a May 29 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misidentified Roseanne Barr’s character on Roseanne as Roseanne Arnold. She’s Roseanne Conner.

In a May 29 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misspelled RedState contributor Sarah Rumpf’s last name.

Due to a production error, a May 24 Television misidentified Kiki Sukezane as Rinko Kikuchi. In this piece, Lili Loofbourow also misidentified Evan Rachel Wood as Rachel Evan Wood.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.

