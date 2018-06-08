Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 4

In a June 7 Future Tense, Henry Grabar misstated that Opendoor retains agents to sell houses; it actually pays commissions to agents retained by buyers.

In a June 7 Books, Ismail Muhammad misstated that Oluale Kossola labored for five years before the Civil War broke out; in reality, he labored for five years before emancipation.

Due to an editing error, a June 7 Politics misidentified the Globe and Mail as the Global and Mail.

Due to a photo provider error, the caption in a June 6 Movies misidentified Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett.

In a June 6 Politics, Josh Voorhees misspelled the name of the pharmaceutical company that New Jersey GOP Senate nominee Bob Hugin previously led. It is Celgene Corp., not Celegene Corp.

In a June 6 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated that Iowa’s 1st Congressional District is represented by Rep. David Young. It is represented by Rep. Rod Blum.

In a June 5 Brow Beat, Carmen Russo misstated where an openly transgender woman was elected. It was in Virginia, not in Georgia.

Due to an editing error, a June 4 Politics misstated that Hans Keirstead and Harley Rouda had spent millions on attack ads.

In a June 3 Jurisprudence, a reference to “67 senators to acquit” during the presidential impeachment process should have said “67 senators to convict.”

In a June 1 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that the Moscow Project is an “explicitly partisan” initiative. While it was founded by former Democratic staffers and is affiliated with the left-leaning Center for American Progress, it is not controlled by or affiliated with the Democratic Party.

