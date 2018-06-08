Corrections

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 4

In a June 7 Future Tense, Henry Grabar misstated that Opendoor retains agents to sell houses; it actually pays commissions to agents retained by buyers.

In a June 7 Books, Ismail Muhammad misstated that Oluale Kossola labored for five years before the Civil War broke out; in reality, he labored for five years before emancipation.

Due to an editing error, a June 7 Politics misidentified the Globe and Mail as the Global and Mail.

Due to a photo provider error, the caption in a June 6 Movies misidentified Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett.

In a June 6 Politics, Josh Voorhees misspelled the name of the pharmaceutical company that New Jersey GOP Senate nominee Bob Hugin previously led. It is Celgene Corp., not Celegene Corp.

In a June 6 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated that Iowa’s 1st Congressional District is represented by Rep. David Young. It is represented by Rep. Rod Blum.

In a June 5 Brow Beat, Carmen Russo misstated where an openly transgender woman was elected. It was in Virginia, not in Georgia.

Due to an editing error, a June 4 Politics misstated that Hans Keirstead and Harley Rouda had spent millions on attack ads.

In a June 3 Jurisprudence, a reference to “67 senators to acquit” during the presidential impeachment process should have said “67 senators to convict.”

In a June 1 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that the Moscow Project is an “explicitly partisan” initiative. While it was founded by former Democratic staffers and is affiliated with the left-leaning Center for American Progress, it is not controlled by or affiliated with the Democratic Party.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 4

Elliot Hannon

Justice Department Secretly Accessed New York Times Reporter’s Email and Phone Records to Find a Government Leaker

Elliot Hannon

Even the White House’s Own Internal Economic Analysis Reportedly Found Trump’s Tariffs Will Hurt the U.S. Economy

Carmen Russo

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Trailer Revels in Female Revenge

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Returns to Race Baiting as Republicans Stumble Toward the Midterms

Christina Bonnington

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Has Everything but Curves

Felix Salmon

Warren Buffett’s Lecture Against Quarterly Earnings Estimates Is Balderdash With a Side of Hypocrisy

Heather Schwedel

Twitter Broke a Bunch of the Weird Bots That Make It Better

Rebecca Onion

Manafort’s Tampering, Barracoon, and 8-Year-Old Pitchers

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

How a Drag Queen Tells the Perfect Joke

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Scott Pruitt Allegedly Made His Security Staff Help Him Find High-End Hand Lotion. Why Hasn’t He Been Fired?

Osita Nwanevu

Democrats Get a Good Prognosis for Health Care Assault

Most Read

When Asked How Canada Can Be Seen as a Security Threat, Trump Brings Up the War of 1812

Jordan Weissmann

California’s Primary Showed Why the Democratic Party Is Stuck in Place

Osita Nwanevu

Can Paid-Dating “Sugar” Relationships Be a Path to Real Love?

Callie Hitchcock

The Paul Manafort Witness-Tampering Evidence Is Really, Really Strong

Renato Mariotti and Alex Whiting

Samantha Bee Opens Her Show With an Apology That Will Make No One Happy

Matthew Dessem

In Ocean’s 8, Helena Bonham Carter Is More Than a Kooky Gothic Witch

Keith Phipps