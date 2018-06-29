Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 25

In a June 28 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misquoted Dave Weigel as saying working-class Democrats are leaning more left because they haven’t recovered from the recession of 2018. Weigel said they had not recovered from the recession of 2008.

In a June 28 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misidentified Ryan Frashure as the Anne Arundel County police chief.

In a June 28 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misspelled Neil Gorsuch’s last name.

In a June 27 Industry, a chart misstated that it contained Facebook engagement data for Vice and BuzzFeed. It shows that data for Vice News and BuzzFeed News.

In a June 27 Medical Examiner, Maya Dusenbery and Julie Rehmeyer misstated that Bartonella is another tick-borne infection that might cause Lyme-like symptoms. Recent studies suggest that disease is not transmitted via tick, and since the data seems inconclusive, it has been removed from the original list.

In a June 27 Outward, Aaron Lecklider misidentified the executive director of Pride at Work. It is Jerame Davis, not Bil Browning.

In a June 27 Sports, Nick Greene misstated that Germany last failed to advance at the World Cup in 1954. The German team last failed to advance in 1938.

In a June 25 Jurisprudence, Richard L. Hasen misstated that Justice Samuel Alito said that a lower court had mistakenly put the burden of proof on Texas to show discrimination in a voting rights case. He said the lower court had mistakenly put the burden of proof on Texas to show a lack of discrimination.

A June 24 Interrogation misidentified Gina Anders as an accountant. She is a business executive.

In a June 23 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misidentified one of the songs Paul McCartney played in a Carpool Karaoke segment as “Help!” It was “A Hard Day’s Night.”

