Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 18

In a June 21 Brow Beat, Inkoo Kang misidentified the location where Elastigirl rides her motorcycle in Incredibles 2. She rides it in Municiberg, not Metroville.

In a June 21 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Melania Trump had worn a controversial jacket during a visit to Texas. She wore it as she departed for the trip.

In a June 21 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the ad man behind MJ Hegar’s campaign commercial. It was Cayce McCabe, not Mark Putnam.

In a June 20 Industry, April Glaser misspelled Tornillo, Texas.

In a June 20 Industry, Heather Schwedel misstated that the West Coast component of an Instagram-hosted event took place in Menlo Park, California. It took place in San Francisco.

In a June 20 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Obama administration family detention policies had not violated the Flores court settlement standards for the detention of undocumented children. A judge found in 2015 that the administration had violated Flores.

In a June 20 Work, Rebecca Gale misstated that Republicans and Ronald Reagan coined the term “welfare queen” in the 1980s. They did not coin the term, but helped popularize it in the 1970s. Gale also stated that the assessment of FSS found that FSS participants spent an average of 40 months in the program. In fact, those surveyed spent an average of 40 months in the program. The caption for the photo mistakenly identified Stephanie Fougy as Gardite Fougy’s sister. She is her cousin.

Due to a photo provider error, a June 18 Brow Beat misidentified photographer Sylvie Rosokoff as Sophie Rosokoff.

In a June 18 Future Tense, Jordan Weissmann misquoted Dr. Mark Smith as saying the medical industry was on the verge of seeing an “exposition” of new applications using patient data. The actual word is explosion.

In a June 16 Family, Dahlia Lithwick and Carolyn Shapiro misidentified Kentucky congressional candidate Amy McGrath as Sally McGrath.

A June 15 Better Life Lab podcast show page misidentified Stanford business professor Jeffrey Pfeffer as James Pfeffer.

Due to an editing error, a June 15 Sports misstated that Laurence King Publishing Ltd. is a division of Penguin Random House.

In a June 15 Trumpcast show page, Jayson De Leon misstated that Paul Manafort was going to prison. He was going to jail.

In a March 20 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated the responses to a New York Times survey of opioids experts. The survey reflected ways to spend a hypothetical budget, not individual support for particular programs.