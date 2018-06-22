Corrections

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 18

In a June 21 Brow Beat, Inkoo Kang misidentified the location where Elastigirl rides her motorcycle in Incredibles 2. She rides it in Municiberg, not Metroville.

In a June 21 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Melania Trump had worn a controversial jacket during a visit to Texas. She wore it as she departed for the trip.

In a June 21 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the ad man behind MJ Hegar’s campaign commercial. It was Cayce McCabe, not Mark Putnam.

In a June 20 Industry, April Glaser misspelled Tornillo, Texas.

In a June 20 Industry, Heather Schwedel misstated that the West Coast component of an Instagram-hosted event took place in Menlo Park, California. It took place in San Francisco.

In a June 20 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Obama administration family detention policies had not violated the Flores court settlement standards for the detention of undocumented children. A judge found in 2015 that the administration had violated Flores.

In a June 20 Work, Rebecca Gale misstated that Republicans and Ronald Reagan coined the term “welfare queen” in the 1980s. They did not coin the term, but helped popularize it in the 1970s. Gale also stated that the assessment of FSS found that FSS participants spent an average of 40 months in the program. In fact, those surveyed spent an average of 40 months in the program. The caption for the photo mistakenly identified Stephanie Fougy as Gardite Fougy’s sister. She is her cousin.

Due to a photo provider error, a June 18 Brow Beat misidentified photographer Sylvie Rosokoff as Sophie Rosokoff.

In a June 18 Future Tense, Jordan Weissmann misquoted Dr. Mark Smith as saying the medical industry was on the verge of seeing an “exposition” of new applications using patient data. The actual word is explosion.

In a June 16 Family, Dahlia Lithwick and Carolyn Shapiro misidentified Kentucky congressional candidate Amy McGrath as Sally McGrath.

A June 15 Better Life Lab podcast show page misidentified Stanford business professor Jeffrey Pfeffer as James Pfeffer.

Due to an editing error, a June 15 Sports misstated that Laurence King Publishing Ltd. is a division of Penguin Random House.

In a June 15 Trumpcast show page, Jayson De Leon misstated that Paul Manafort was going to prison. He was going to jail.

In a March 20 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated the responses to a New York Times survey of opioids experts. The survey reflected ways to spend a hypothetical budget, not individual support for particular programs.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nicole Cliffe

My Kids Have Heinous Taste in Fashion

Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer

How a Respected Muslim Journalist Became an Outcast—and What It Says About the Community That Shunned Him

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 18

Elliot Hannon

NYC Hospitals Are Treating Children Separated From Parents at Border for Mental Illness

Sam Adams

ABC Is Bringing Back Roseanne, Without Roseanne

Jeremy Stahl

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Describes Meeting Mothers Whose Children Were Torn Away at the Border

Elliot Hannon

Influential Conservative Commentator Charles Krauthammer Dies at 68

Charles Seife

Why Haven’t the Obituaries for Koko the Ape Talked About Her Purported Nipple Fetish?

Jordan Weissmann

Jeff Bezos Will Lose Zero Sleep Over the Supreme Court’s Decision to End Tax-Free Online Shopping

Jim Newell

House Republicans’ Immigration Plan Is on Life Support

Jeremy Stahl

Senator May Have Found Way To Force Release of Secret Trump Travel Ban Numbers

Chau Tu

Trump’s Space Farce, Melania’s Jacket, and Trans Lives

Most Read

Splinter News Doxed Stephen Miller, and Twitter Tried to Stop It

April Glaser

The Melania Jacket Is the Apotheosis of the “Words Don’t Matter” Presidency

Ruth Graham

The New Yorker’s Incredibles 2 Review Sexualizing Elastigirl Doesn’t Deserve Your Outrage

Inkoo Kang

Donald Trump Wants Credit for Ending a Crisis He Created

Jamelle Bouie

What It’s Like When Google Uses Your Picture Under Results for “Bitcoin Bro” and “Crying Liberal”

Rachel Withers

Trump’s “Space Force” Idea Is a Terrible Solution to a Real Problem

Fred Kaplan