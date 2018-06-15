Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 11

In a June 14 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified former FBI lawyer Lisa Page as an FBI agent.

In a June 13 Faith-Based, Ruth Graham misidentified the home state of the pastor who proposed to replace Mike Pence’s appearance at the Southern Baptist Convention meeting with a session of prayer. He’s from Virginia, not Florida.

In a June 13 Future Tense, Sara Hudson misidentified Anchorage, Alaska, resident Harry Deuber as Henry Deuber.

Due to an editing error, a June 13 Science misstated that Scott Pruitt had argued in favor of a policy that he had not.

In a June 13 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the first name of the state lawmaker who beat Rep. Mark Sanford in a Republican primary. She is Katie Arrington, not Kate Arrington.

In a June 12 Industry, Aaron Mak misstated that AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner would create the nation’s second-largest cable operator. Time Warner Cable, actually the nation’s second-largest cable operator, had been sold by Time Warner in 2016.

A June 12 Lend Me Your Ears show page misspelled Julie Felise Dubiner’s last name.

In a June 11 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that Donald Trump was defeated in the Electoral College. He won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote.

In a June 11 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that William Hughes “defected” because he was depressed about being in the Air Force. He reportedly deserted—not defected—for that reason.

In a June 10 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ first name.

Due to a photo provider error, a caption on a June 10 Slatest misstated where the G-7 summit took place. It was in La Malbaie, Quebec, not Quebec City.

A June 6 Good Fight Podcast show page misspelled Glen Weyl’s last name.

In an Oct. 15, 2013, Vault, Rebecca Onion misstated that Robert Prager was lynched in St. Louis. It was in Collinsville, Illinois.

