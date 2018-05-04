Open Thread Review and Recap: What Did You Think of The Americans Season 6, Episode 6

Open Thread

“Rififi”

Join an open thread discussion of the The Americans Season 6, Episode 6.

Are you watching the final season of The Americans? Please join other Slate readers in an Open Thread discussion of Episode 6 in the comment section on this page. (Editor’s note: This conversation may include spoilers.)

Please review Slate’s commenting policies. Though our moderators try to allow Open Thread discussions like this one a little more room to breathe, civility is expected.

Find previous discussions of The Americans in the Open Thread archive, and listen to a recap of each episode on Slate’s insider podcast.

