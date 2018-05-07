Cult of the Supreme Being, in This Week’s Open Thread

It was on this day in 1794 that Maximilien François Marie Isidore de Robespierre established the Cult of the Supreme Being as the state religion of the French First Republic. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the theological politics of the French Revolution or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

