Open Thread

Cult of the Supreme Being

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of May 7.

It was on this day in 1794 that Maximilien François Marie Isidore de Robespierre established the Cult of the Supreme Being as the state religion of the French First Republic. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the theological politics of the French Revolution or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Cult of the Supreme Being, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

Recap: The July 10, 1952 Episode of The Guiding Light

Isaac Chotiner

Where the Story of Trump’s $400 Million Cash Spending Could Go Next, According to David Fahrenthold

Matthew Dessem

Here’s the Creepy 1986 Oran “Juice” Jones Music Video Saturday Night Live Parodied This Week

David R. Lurie

Trump Is Poised to Argue He Can Fire or Pardon Anyone He Wants With No Consequences

Daniel Politi

Mom on College Tour Calls Police on Two Native American Teens: They Made Her “Nervous”

Matthew Dessem

Donald Glover Takes a Shot at American Violence in the Breathtaking, Horrifying Video for “This Is America”

Daniel Politi

Gina Haspel Reportedly Offered to Withdraw Nomination to Lead CIA Over Torture Concerns

Daniel Politi

Watch Off-Duty California Police Officer Pull Gun on Man He Thought Had Stolen Mentos

Daniel Politi

Giuliani Says Trump Could Plead the 5th, Doesn’t Have to Comply With Mueller Subpoena

Nick Greene

Let’s Predict How LeBron James Will Finish Cooking the Raptors

Daniel Politi

North Korea Accuses Trump of “Deliberately Provoking” Pyongyang Ahead of Talks

Most Read

Rudy Giuliani Also Made a Mess of Trump’s Explanation for Firing James Comey

William Saletan

Trump Manages to Anger Both French and British Citizens With NRA Speech

Daniel Politi

Where the Story of Trump’s $400 Million Cash Spending Could Go Next, According to David Fahrenthold

Isaac Chotiner

Mom on College Tour Calls Police on Two Native American Teens: They Made Her “Nervous”

Daniel Politi

McCain’s Friends Have Started Preparing for His Funeral—and Trump Isn’t Invited

Daniel Politi

Donald Glover Takes a Shot at American Violence in the Breathtaking, Horrifying Video for “This Is America”

Matthew Dessem